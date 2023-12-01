Email City Guide
“He’s the cat’s pajamas” Animal Services presents their Pet of the Week

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet this week’s Pet of The Week, Eli.

Eli is a lover, not a fighter. He is super loving and cuddly and just wants a home to share all his extra love.

Animal Services said Eli was around 2 years old and is very outgoing.

Interested pet owners who are at least 18 and meet all the requirements on the Animal Services’ website can adopt Eli.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, initial vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative.

