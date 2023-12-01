Meals On Wheels hosts first Senior Resource Fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Around 60 people took advantage of the resource fair hosted by Meals On Wheels.

The event, in its first year, gives older adults a way to access services the county offers and also provides some fellowship.

Organizers said this was a great turnout for the first year.

The nonprofit was only expecting about 20 participants, but within the first hour they were thrilled to see that number tripled, and people kept coming throughout the afternoon.

Meals On Wheel Wichita Falls Marketing Director Sierra Darnell revealed there isn’t an event like this for older adults in the county.

“We like them to get involved. We want them here, we want them to know that they’re not alone, we want them to know that we care we’ve got resources for them, and we are here to help you. Sometimes they’re lonely and they don’t have family anymore, or they don’t have people to take care of them anymore. They’re unaware of stuff they can get like insurance and all types of things. So we’re just super glad we were able to put it all in one place and let them know here’s the resource and here’s the information,” she explained.

Attendees received a ton of information like how to prevent falls, ways to get up and get active, and even the best plan of action when medical care is needed.

They each received a goodie bag as they walked from table to table, and the Red Door Kitchen staff even made tacos.

With the turnout, Darnell is hopeful this will become an annual event older adults can look forward to.

