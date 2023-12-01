A Mild But Breezy Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Temperatures will be rather cool tonight with some high clouds moving overhead. Look for lows to drop into the 30s by morning. We’ll turn things around by Saturday afternoon. After a cool start, look for gusty westerly winds and warming temperatures. With sunshine and passing high clouds, temperatures will rise into the 60s to near 70. The wind will be gusting above 20 at times during the afternoon. Expect more of the same for Sunday with highs back up near 70 with most gusty westerly winds. A cool front arrives Sunday, with a small drop in temperatures expected by Monday. The mild weather pattern resumes for a good part of next week however, with more southerly winds and rising temperatures back up close to 70.

