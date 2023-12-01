News Channel 6: 5th Annual 6 Sox Appeal

Email City Guide
(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith and Brayel Brown
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Socks are the most requested item at shelters across the country.

We’ve reached the final day of our 5th annual Sox Appeal sock drive.

News Channel 6 teamed up with StarImage Dentistry and Texoma Plastic Surgery for our 5th Annual Sox Appeal Event benefiting Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

We are looking for crew-style socks for those of all ages.

You have until 5:30 p.m. to donate socks and other winter items. You can drop them off at StarImage Dentistry on Kell Boulevard.

If you donate between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm, the First National Bank will be grilling up hot dogs for donors.

A new pair of socks could change everything for someone with cold feet.

Stick with News Channel 6 throughout the day for our special coverage of the event.

