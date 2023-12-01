“Not a Credible Threat” to Barwise Middle School

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - School officials say a threat made, last night, to Barwise Middle School was deemed to be not credible.

Barwise School Officials posted to the school’s Official Facebook Page saying Wichita Falls I.S.D. Police and the Wichita Falls Police Department were alerted to a threatening snapchat post overnight. After an investigation, it was found to not be a credible threat.

District officials have increased security and police presence at the Barwise campus throughout the day, out of an abundance of caution.

WFISD Spokeperson Ashley Thomas declined to comment when asked for further information. The Facebook Post states the school cannot share additional details due to the ongoing investigation, and the potential for future charges.

Wichita Falls Police referred us back to the WFISD when asked about the incident.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.