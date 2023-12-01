Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

OBI and First National Bank partner for “$500 Reasons to Give Blood Sweepstakes”

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First National Bank and Our Blood Institute have partnered to give a big thank you to one lucky blood donor this Christmas with their “$500 Reasons to Give Blood Sweepstakes!”

On Friday, Dec. 15, donors have the opportunity to raise the local blood supply and give the gift of life this Christmas.

Those who donate at the bloodmobile at the First National Bank will have a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.

This is a one-day opportunity, schedule your blood donation with Kerry Sheppard at (940) 687-3107.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Fellowship of Christian Athletes prepare for upcoming golf event
Road to be closed for Duncan Christmas Parade
Road to be closed for Duncan Christmas Parade
Comanche Cares’ holiday toy drive returns for third year
Body cameras for WFPD
City council to speak on body cameras for WFPD
MEALS ON WHEEL WICHITA FALLS
Meals On Wheels hosts first Senior Resource Fair