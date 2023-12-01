OBI and First National Bank partner for “$500 Reasons to Give Blood Sweepstakes”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First National Bank and Our Blood Institute have partnered to give a big thank you to one lucky blood donor this Christmas with their “$500 Reasons to Give Blood Sweepstakes!”

On Friday, Dec. 15, donors have the opportunity to raise the local blood supply and give the gift of life this Christmas.

Those who donate at the bloodmobile at the First National Bank will have a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.

This is a one-day opportunity, schedule your blood donation with Kerry Sheppard at (940) 687-3107.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.