Police looking for wanted man out of Ardmore

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Police in Ardmore, Oklahoma are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Jason Javon Franklin should not be approached by the public.

Officers said he has multiple outstanding warrants and police have attempted to locate him multiple times.

If you see Franklin or have information about his whereabouts, call (580) 221-2537.

