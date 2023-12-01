Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Road to be closed for Duncan Christmas Parade

Road to be closed for Duncan Christmas Parade
Road to be closed for Duncan Christmas Parade(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The City of Duncan is expecting to see some road closures in preparation for their annual Duncan Christmas Parade.

The closure will happen on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. However, several closures are expected to begin as early as 11:00 a.m.

The roads that will be closed are Main Street, Walnut Avenue, Willow Avenue, and Maple Avenues from 13th to 7th S.

The roads will remain closed until the parade is complete.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Fellowship of Christian Athletes prepare for upcoming golf event
Comanche Cares’ holiday toy drive returns for third year
Body cameras for WFPD
City council to speak on body cameras for WFPD
MEALS ON WHEEL WICHITA FALLS
Meals On Wheels hosts first Senior Resource Fair