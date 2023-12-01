Road to be closed for Duncan Christmas Parade

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The City of Duncan is expecting to see some road closures in preparation for their annual Duncan Christmas Parade.

The closure will happen on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. However, several closures are expected to begin as early as 11:00 a.m.

The roads that will be closed are Main Street, Walnut Avenue, Willow Avenue, and Maple Avenues from 13th to 7th S.

The roads will remain closed until the parade is complete.

