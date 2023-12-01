Warmer temperatures are coming! 12/1 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and can expect to see highs in the upper 50s. As we will see a high of 57 degrees. Winds will be calm blowing out of the west at 5 mph. We are going to stay dry throughout the day today with an overnight low of a cold 39 degrees. Temperatures are going to warm up nicely heading into the weekend.

We will see a high of 70 degrees on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the west at 20-30 mph. We will see an overnight low of 36 degrees.

Sunday we will see a high of 67 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 35 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies. With gusty winds blowing out of the west at 20-25 mph.

Monday, we will see a high of 66 degrees with an overnight low of 38 degrees. We will see sunny skies with winds blowing from the south east at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday, we will see highs in the mid 60s with a high of 65 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We will have an overnight low of 36 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 64 degrees.

Thursday, we will see a high of 66 degrees, with an overnight low of 42 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

