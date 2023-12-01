Email City Guide
Weather Question of the Day: 2020 Tropical Storms Record

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asked if you knew the record number of tropical storms in 2020.

He said the average per year is 10, but in 2020 a new record was set.

A. 29

B. 30

C. 31

D. 32

The correct answer is B “30″, good job if you got the answer correct!

Kairos Restorative Medicine sponsors the weather question of the day.

