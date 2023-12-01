Weather Question of the Day: 2020 Tropical Storms Record
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asked if you knew the record number of tropical storms in 2020.
He said the average per year is 10, but in 2020 a new record was set.
A. 29
B. 30
C. 31
D. 32
The correct answer is B “30″, good job if you got the answer correct!
Kairos Restorative Medicine sponsors the weather question of the day.
