WFFD: Three safe after house fire on Elmwood Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a house fire located on Elmwood Street on Friday morning.

Responders said three people escaped the house fire around 5:30 a.m.

WFFD said all three occupants and a dog were already out of the home when they arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but firefighters said a radiator heater was found near where the fire started.

