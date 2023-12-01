WFFD: Three safe after house fire on Elmwood Street
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a house fire located on Elmwood Street on Friday morning.
Responders said three people escaped the house fire around 5:30 a.m.
WFFD said all three occupants and a dog were already out of the home when they arrived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but firefighters said a radiator heater was found near where the fire started.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.