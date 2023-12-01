Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFFD: Three safe after house fire on Elmwood Street

WFFD: Three safe after house fire on Elmwood Street
WFFD: Three safe after house fire on Elmwood Street(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a house fire located on Elmwood Street on Friday morning.

Responders said three people escaped the house fire around 5:30 a.m.

WFFD said all three occupants and a dog were already out of the home when they arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but firefighters said a radiator heater was found near where the fire started.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

News Channel 6: 5th Annual 6 Sox Appeal
Seymour family needs community after Thanksgiving wreck
Seymour family needs community after Thanksgiving wreck
NC6 Sox Appeal 8:25 am
NC6 Sox Appeal 8:25 am
NC6 Sox Appeal 8:55 am
NC6 Sox Appeal 8:55 am