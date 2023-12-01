Email City Guide
WFPD investigating gunshots at OYO Hotel

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating gunshots at a hotel off of Central Freeway.

The OYO Hotel is located on Wolcott Lane and our crews say there are multiple WFPD officers still on the scene as of 9:57 p.m.

WFPD said one woman was taken to United Regional Health Care Services for injuries, unrelated to the gunshots.

Our crews said officers were investigating on the second floor and ground floor of the hotel.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

