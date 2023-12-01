Email City Guide
WFPD looking for two suspects regarding alleged shot fired, robbery at OYO Hotel

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released new information regarding reports of gunshots at a hotel off of Central Freeway.

According to the WFPD, they are looking for two suspects on two counts of aggravated robbery. The first is being described as a Hispanic male around 5′11 and weighing 220 lbs. The second suspect is being described as a white male around 6′1 and weighing 180 lbs.

The WFPD stated that the suspects fled the scene in a black Ford Explorer after the alleged crime.

The two alleged victims, a 19-year-old female and a 35-year-old male, were in a room sleeping at the OYO hotel when the two males entered the room with firearms, according to WFPD.

The suspects then allegedly took items from the room and physically assaulted the female before leaving and firing a shot, according to WFPD.

