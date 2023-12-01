Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold annual sausage meal

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst Knights of Columbus is preparing to hold its 80th Annual Sausage Meal.

The event will be held inside the Saint Mary’s Parish Hall in Windthorst on Sunday, December 3.

The meal will begin at 11:00 a.m. and costs $15 for adults and $5 for children.

This event is the Windthorst Knights of Columbus’ biggest fundraiser and is typically held every year on the 1st weekend of December.

A to-go line, baked goods by the Catholic Daughters, and rw sausage by the pound will be available to purchase at the event as well.

