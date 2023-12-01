Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold annual sausage meal

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst Knights of Columbus is preparing to hold its 80th Annual Sausage Meal.

The event will be held inside the Saint Mary’s Parish Hall in Windthorst on Sunday, December 3.

The meal will begin at 11:00 a.m. and costs $15 for adults and $5 for children.

This event is the Windthorst Knights of Columbus’ biggest fundraiser and is typically held every year on the 1st weekend of December.

A to-go line, baked goods by the Catholic Daughters, and rw sausage by the pound will be available to purchase at the event as well.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold sausage meal
Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold sausage meal
Workforce Solutions hosts job fair in Hardeman County
.
Holiday events in the Texoma area
NC6 Grocery Giveaway week 3 winner