42nd Annual Arts and Crafts Show held to support the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday, Dec. 2 is the first day of the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department’s 42nd Annual Arts and Craft Show at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center.

It’s a two day event that, and it’s the biggest fundraiser for the WWVFD. It’s free to get inside and take a look around.

The money raised this year will go toward the department’s new fire station, and getting it finished.

The WWVFD is a non-profit profit and relies on these fundraiser’s to get major projects done.

“It doesn’t cost anything to get in the door. If you’re not sure there is something that there is something for you, it won’t cost you but your time to come out and look around. You’ll be really surprised there will be something out here that you like, but regardless, if you do purchase something out here it helps the vendors and encourages the vendors to come back next year, which then helps our fire department out,” WWVFD Captain, Christopher Bashford said.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy or take a look at; from Christmas decorations, wall art, food and more.

It’s a great chance for vendors to connect with more customers while contributing to the WWVFD, like Angela Glover and Jamie Perez who were selling things they make as a side business.

“We’re just two working moms that just make stuff on the side, so whenever we have time we just kind of try to whip things together. Just last minute gifts, you know, that catch people’s eye” Glover said.

Day one was packed with people and vendors alike, Captain Bashford said it’s the second busiest he’s seen the event in 18 years.

“We’ve had several people come out and say the parking lots’ full, so don’t let that deter you if you do pull in here and say ‘oh the parking lots’ full,’ and there’s not room for you, just hang out just a second, drive around, you’ll find a spot and come in here,” Captain Bashford said.

If you miss out on the first day, you don’t want to miss the second day of the event on Sunday, Dec. 3, it will last from noon to 5 p.m.

