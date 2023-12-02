Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Burkburnett community mourns loss of coach

.
.(KAUZ)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Burkburnett, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Brad Boyd, died Saturday around 12 p.m.

Burkburnett ISD posted on social media acknowledging the passing of Coach Boyd stating, in part, “Coach Boyd was in his third year with the district and in that short time, he made a tremendously positive and lasting impact on our athletics program and our school.”

The district is asking the public to please be respectful of the family as they deal with the loss of a husband and father. The post also stated there will be more information to come about a celebration of life after the holidays.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

WFPD makes drug bust during traffic stop
WFPD traffic stop leads to drug bust
The Burkburnett Historical Society has kicked off year two of their “Polar Express” ride, to...
The Polar Express takes a trip through Burkburnett
WFISD Student Health Advisory Committee looking for parents to join board
WFISD Student Health Advisory Committee looking for parents to join board
WFISD Student Health Advisory Committee looking for parents to join board