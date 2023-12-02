Burkburnett community mourns loss of coach

Burkburnett, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Brad Boyd, died Saturday around 12 p.m.

Burkburnett ISD posted on social media acknowledging the passing of Coach Boyd stating, in part, “Coach Boyd was in his third year with the district and in that short time, he made a tremendously positive and lasting impact on our athletics program and our school.”

The district is asking the public to please be respectful of the family as they deal with the loss of a husband and father. The post also stated there will be more information to come about a celebration of life after the holidays.

