Fort Cavazos soldiers receiving Christmas cheer through care packages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Students with the Wichita Falls High School ROTC are doing their part in honoring our troops this Christmas.

They loaded a truck with care packages filled with gifts for soldiers stationed away from home during the holidays.

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 in Wichita Falls partnered with the ROTC students to get the job done.

The DAV said it’s a way to teach the students what it means to be a good citizen and show their appreciation to our soldiers that serve.

“We decided to do this because there is a lot of troops from here and from everywhere that are not able to get home for Christmas, and we feel like this will be an amazing treat for them. And just for them to remember that they are supported here and we just want to say thank you for your, thank you for your service,” Wichita Falls High School ROTC Student, Cadet Maj. Juan Magana said.

“It was an honor for me to receive a care package whenever I was down there, so now I’m on the other side sending care packages down to them."

The packages have all kinds of health supplies and snacks to help out the soldiers, like shampoo, chapstick and toothpaste.

“All the small things that we take for granted while we’re here in the states. We don’t have access to the way we do down there, so getting a care package with something as simple as chapstick can make a world of difference for us while we’re down there,” ROTC Instructor, First Sgt. Aaron Baeza said.

These gifts serve as reminder to troops that they have people thinking about them over the holidays.

“They give with their heart. That’s what it’s all about. You ask me, ‘What’s in it?’ You don’t have to guess, it’s honor, love, faith for our men and women that are standing up to protect us to keep this nation what it is, and that’s free,” Disabled American Veterans, Cmdr Joel Jimenez said.

first sergeant baeza received care packages like these when he served -- and remembers how much it meant to him to know people cared and showed their support.

“It was an honor for me to receive a care package whenever I was down there, so now I’m on the other side sending care packages down to them. And so, I know how, I know how excited, and they’re going to be extremely grateful for these packages that they receive,” First Sgt. Baeza said.

The first half of the care packages are being delivered to Ft. Cavazos, an army post located near Killeen, Texas and formally known as Ft. Hood, and they are not done yet. First Sgt. Baeza will be making a second trip with the last of the gifts next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.