NC6 5th Annual Sox Appeal wraps up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our 5th Annual Sox Appeal drive wrapped up on December 1.

Thanks to your generosity Texoma, this was the biggest one yet.

Faith Mission shares how this drive benefits the non-profit, and how these donations help those they serve this winter.

Each year, the number of socks being donated has continued to grow, and this amount of generosity is a huge benefit for The Faith Mission in Wichita Falls.

“As most people know, it gets cold around here. The people we serve walk a lot and they spend a lot of time outside. So, socks are really important anytime we can get our hands on and we try to pass that on to them. ” CEO of Faith Mission Steve Sparks explained.

In the last five years, the nonprofit has been able to give out more than 9,000 pairs of socks, thanks to the annual drive.

“A lot of people just had one to two pairs of socks that this is awesome. I love to see that you know even just a little bit goes a long way. I love being able to see people show up and give donations.” Dr. Dustin Van Tassel, DDS with StarImage Dentistry shared.

Sparks says the client wouldn’t have warm feet without the community support.

“It’s super important that we work together. Homeless and addiction issues that we have in our community really are too big for one organization to take care of. We really need to work together. And so, Wichita Falls has come through like they usually do with these kinds of things and they act whenever we have things we need help with.” He said.

Dr. Van Tassel said it was important for him to get involved because a drive like this one, allows us to shed light on what this season really means.

“Everybody needs the opportunity to think outside of themselves. That’s where true happiness is really found helping other people. This really emphasizes that for our community, the more we can give to help out other people the closer knit of a community we’re going to be closer were going to be to grow together.” He explained.

We would also like to thank First National Bank for providing grilled hot dogs for donors.

While Sox Appeal is over, that doesn’t mean can’t still give to the cause.

Faith Mission or Faith Refuge will accept donations of all sorts of winter clothing items at any time.

