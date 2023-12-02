Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

The Polar Express takes a trip through Burkburnett

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Historical Society has kicked off year two of their “Polar Express” ride, to teach citizens about the city’s history.

During the ride, a conductor tells passengers about certain buildings and how the city of Burkburnett became what it is today.

“Well I started it last year, it was our first year and I wanted to do something as a fundraiser so that we could get the whole city involved, and what better way than a train ride,” Burkburnett Historical Society Board Secretary, Paula Smith said.

The families who come out for the ride are served with hot chocolate and cookies before the ride.

“Well, we do it to benefit the depo because it needs repairs. The windows need to be repaired, plus it helps with our day-to-day budgeting,” Smith said.

“We have a museum here inside our building, it talks about the boomtown, we also talk about our founding fathers because you know we weren’t always called Burkburnett a lot of people don’t know that. They say we knew our town was named after Burkburnett but that’s not true because his name was actually Samuel Burkburnett,” Smith said.

The Polar Express ride isn’t on a actual train but those who ride say the experience is a great one.

“It was a lot of fun, jerry did a great job driving us, it was a little cold the night I did it but it made it more Christmassy for me and we saw a bunch of lights,” Carol Henderson said.

“The coolest thing I heard was the history of the bulldog and how it became our mascot. It guarded the oil field equipment and the oil field itself,” Henderson said.

The Burkburnett Historical Society has 10 more nights where you can enjoy the Polar Express.

Tickets are $10 and $12 if you buy them online.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

River Bend Nature Center continues the holiday season with its annual Electri-Critters light...
ElectriCritters light display at River Bend Nature Center
Bethel Baptist Church is serving a free community meal on Thanksgiving from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30...
Free community meal for Thanksgiving
MSU Burns Fantasy of Lights Fun Run
Upcoming 9th Annual MSU Burns Fun Run
The Wichita Falls art scene got brighter Wednesday, November 8 when the Neon Light...
Neon Light Official Installation Ceremony