The Polar Express takes a trip through Burkburnett

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Historical Society has kicked off year two of their “Polar Express” ride, to teach citizens about the city’s history.

During the ride, a conductor tells passengers about certain buildings and how the city of Burkburnett became what it is today.

“Well I started it last year, it was our first year and I wanted to do something as a fundraiser so that we could get the whole city involved, and what better way than a train ride,” Burkburnett Historical Society Board Secretary, Paula Smith said.

The families who come out for the ride are served with hot chocolate and cookies before the ride.

“Well, we do it to benefit the depo because it needs repairs. The windows need to be repaired, plus it helps with our day-to-day budgeting,” Smith said.

“We have a museum here inside our building, it talks about the boomtown, we also talk about our founding fathers because you know we weren’t always called Burkburnett a lot of people don’t know that. They say we knew our town was named after Burkburnett but that’s not true because his name was actually Samuel Burkburnett,” Smith said.

The Polar Express ride isn’t on a actual train but those who ride say the experience is a great one.

“It was a lot of fun, jerry did a great job driving us, it was a little cold the night I did it but it made it more Christmassy for me and we saw a bunch of lights,” Carol Henderson said.

“The coolest thing I heard was the history of the bulldog and how it became our mascot. It guarded the oil field equipment and the oil field itself,” Henderson said.

The Burkburnett Historical Society has 10 more nights where you can enjoy the Polar Express.

Tickets are $10 and $12 if you buy them online.

