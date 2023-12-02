WFISD student designs district Christmas card

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD held a district-wide card design contest for this year’s Christmas card.

Giselle Fernandez, a 5th grader at Cunningham Elementary School was announced as the winner of the contest.

The artwork on her card said “Merry Christmas” in sign language.

This was the top selection out of dozens of student entries.

She was recognized by superintendent Dr. Donny Lee in front of her art class yesterday morning.

The staff at Cunningham Elementary even printed her design on t-shirts.

Congratulations on winning from all of us at News Channel 6!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.