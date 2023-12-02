WFISD Student Health Advisory Committee looking for parents to join board

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Heather Simpson joined us in the studio to talk about the WFISD Student Health Advisory Council.

Otherwise known as “SHAC”, the council is appointed by the district and is state-mandated.

The council represents WFISD to advise on health and education needs for the district.

They are asking for parents, that are not employed by the district, to join the board.

An open meeting is being held this Monday, December 4 at the WFISD Administration Building.

The meeting will be at noon, and will only last about an hour.

Those interested should contact Shonna Norton at SNorton@WFISD.net.

