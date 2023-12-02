WFPD traffic stop leads to drug bust

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Saturday, Dec. 2 at around 10 a.m. the Wichita Falls Police Department made a traffic stop on Central Fwy. and found drugs inside the vehicle.

An officer on scene confirmed that two people, a man and a woman, were arrested and taken to jail following the traffic stop for possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.

Our crew on scene said it took several squad cars and a pick up truck to take all the boxes of drugs.

This incident is still under investigation, stick with News Channel 6 for the latest updates.

