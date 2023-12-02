Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department hosts 42nd Annual Craft Show

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 42nd Annual Arts and Crafts Show helps the fire department sustain yearly expenses. This year, the plan is to use the money towards something else.

“Our department runs solely off of donations and fundraisers,” said Christopher Bashford, Captain and Public Information Officer for Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department.

And more than ever, the fire department is counting on the community for their full support. The fundraiser keeps the fire department afloat with their yearly expenses.

“Fuel for the trucks, our station upkeep electricity, water, all that kinda stuff,” said Bashford.

But that’s not where their money is going this year. This year, they’re hoping to pay for a new fire station.

“TXDOT is going to be widening the highway in front of our department, and so everything we raise from this show is going towards the new station to help build,” said Bashford.

The 42nd Annual Arts and Craft Show helps them do just that. They find vendors like Alaina Little who helps her family business and rely on events like this one to make a living.

“It helps support our homestead, it helps support us financially. It keeps us all together not like working at an 8-5 job, because we all can be in the shop working together,” said Alaina Little, Artisan for Texas Agape Soap.

Bashford said it’s all a community effort. The more vendors that are supported, the more support they receive.

“If you want to come around to look, it’s not going to cost you a dime. If they can help the vendors out then they can help us out, and that’s how we have a successful show,” said Bashford.

