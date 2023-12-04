Email City Guide
Area lake levels falls again

(kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to the City of Wichita Falls, the area lake levels have fallen again this week.

The drop is estimated to be around 0.3% for a combined total for of 53.5%.

Wichita Falls water customers remain under the Stage 1 Drought Watch water restrictions.

The City warns that if the combined level falls to 50% the Stage 2 Drought Warning restrictions will trigger automatically.

Stick with News Channel 6 for continuous coverage of potential drought restrictions.

