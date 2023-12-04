Mild Breezes for December

Email City Guide
Temperatures will be above average most of this week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week’s weather is looking good with mainly clear skies and continued mild weather. Look for most highs in the 60s through Wednesday and overnight lows in the 30s. Gusty southwesterly winds kick in starting Thursday, leading to warm December weather. This is in assoication with a strong storm system that will be lurking off to our west. Look for highs in the 70s both Thursday and Friday. On Friday, a strong front will slide through, bringing a return of gusty north winds and cooler weather. There is at least a small chance for a little rain with this system. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s with lows back in the 30s.

