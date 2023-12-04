Mother charged with injury to a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Briea D Shon Shields was arrested Saturday and charged with injury to a child.

Child protective services had a scheduled visitation with Shields and found five out of six children with injuries and open wounds. A CPS investigator also observed two year old girl that appeared to have healing injury, more than likely from liquid burn on her face, with open sores still visible. The injury on the child’s face was on her cheeks, chin, side of her face, and ears. Shields told CPS the injury was eczema and not a healing injury of any kind. She also said the burn injury was caused by hot water in the shower. A five year old boy also in the home told CPS investigators that their mother had “whooped” him with an extension cord because he defecated in his pants.

The CPS investigator immediately took the family to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. The investigator noticed numerous cuts on the boys face, stomach, chest, back and legs that was consistent with being struck by a cord.

According to court documents the children were all under 10 years old. All of the children except for a two month old child had visible injuries all over their bodies from cords and/or belts that were cuts and scars from being struck in the past.

After an interview, Shields stated her boyfriend caused the majority of the injuries to her almost two year old daughter. Shields admitted to a detective investigating this case that she whips her children, including her five year old son, with belts and extension cords as well, adding it is mainly done so on their buttocks. Medical staff, officers, and detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit did not observe any injuries or evidence of discipline on any of the children’s buttocks at the hospital, therefore disproving Shields’ statement.

