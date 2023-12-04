Security measures for George Lopez show announced

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Comedian George Lopez will soon be performing in Wichita Falls on Saturday, December 9 at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

The show is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. but in anticipation of security protocols, doors will open early at 6:30 p.m. to allow extra time to enter the building.

All patrons will undergo a screening check with a security wand before entering Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Items that are prohibited from entering the premises include:

Weapons of any kind

Backpacks

Professional audio and video recording devices

Selfie sticks

Glass, cans, or plastic bottles

Food or beverages

Fireworks and explosives, including but not limited to explosive materials, components or parts

Laser pens

Signs, posters, banners, or similar items

Tickets are still available for Lopez’s performance, which is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Available seating options can be viewed and purchased online or at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office, located in the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall of the MPEC.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.