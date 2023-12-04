Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Security measures for George Lopez show announced

Ensure you get there early for security protocols
(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Comedian George Lopez will soon be performing in Wichita Falls on Saturday, December 9 at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

The show is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. but in anticipation of security protocols, doors will open early at 6:30 p.m. to allow extra time to enter the building.

All patrons will undergo a screening check with a security wand before entering Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Items that are prohibited from entering the premises include:

  • Weapons of any kind
  • Backpacks
  • Professional audio and video recording devices
  • Selfie sticks
  • Glass, cans, or plastic bottles
  • Food or beverages
  • Fireworks and explosives, including but not limited to explosive materials, components or parts
  • Laser pens
  • Signs, posters, banners, or similar items

Tickets are still available for Lopez’s performance, which is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Available seating options can be viewed and purchased online or at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office, located in the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall of the MPEC.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Two arrested following WFPD drug bust
Area lake levels falls again
Communities in School is hosting the Gingerbread Jubilee on Dec. 14 with separate sessions of...
Communities in Schools to host Gingerbread Jubilee
Weather Question of the Day 12/04/23
Weather Question of the Day 12/04/23