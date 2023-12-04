Stolen church trailer located and returned

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After two weeks of searching, and an outpouring of support and prayer, the Church Without Walls trailer was found dumped by whoever took it.

CWW leaders had made a Facebook post asking for help when their trailer was stolen, and thanks to that post several community members helped keep an eye out for the trailer.

“Because we had everything out on social media to the extent we did, and we had so many people that were looking for it and were aware of the situation, I mean the wheels just started turning and we were being contacted, that ‘We think we found your trailer,’ to the point we went over there and sure enough it was our trailer and the greatest thing is there’s not one thing missing,” CWW Lead Pastor, Dwayne McKee said.

The leaders of CWW are taking this opportunity to show Christ’s compassion, and follow his example by forgiving the person that took the trailer. They want that person to grow and learn with them.

“We’re thrilled that we have it back, and we just want to say that we forgive whoever took it, and that we forgive them and we hope that they will come and fill a part of Church Without Walls,” CWW Secretary Treasurer, Candi McKee said.

Support they received from the community ranged from donations of money, chairs, tables and even a sound system.

“It’s been just amazing the number of people that have said, ‘Hey, we want to help, how can we help, what can we do to help you get what you had back?’ We got it and they said, ‘Use it for something else in your ministry.’ So, huge blessing there as well,” Dwayne said.

It’s thanks to these donations that CWW was able to have a normal service in Nov. and they’re praising God for that.

“We didn’t miss a beat, you know, again what was meant for evil, God turned it into something good and so it went off without a hitch, we wouldn’t have even known we were missing our trailer. It was such another God thing,” Dwayne said.

