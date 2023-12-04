Two arrested following WFPD drug bust

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Saturday, Dec. 2 at around 10 a.m. the Wichita Falls Police Department made a traffic stop on Central Fwy. and found drugs inside the vehicle.

According to court documents, the two were Houston residents who were transporting a large amount of TCH vape pens from California.

Meline Roberts and Rey Barrera were both charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Officers said the vehicle was full of unused vape pens and cartridges.

The driver said she was paid by a smoke shop in the Houston area to take the product from California to their store, according to the arrest affidavits.

This incident is still under investigation, stick with News Channel 6 for the latest updates.

