Warm day to start the week 12/4 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and can expect to see highs in the low 60s. As we will see a high of 62 degrees. Winds will be calm blowing out of the north west at 5 mph. We are going to stay dry throughout the day today with an overnight low of a cold 34 degrees. Temperatures are going to warm up nicely throughout the week.

Tuesday, we will warm up to the mid 60s with a high of 65 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds remaining light throughout the day. We will see another cold night with temperatures in the low 30s.

Wednesday we will see a high of 68 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 48 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies. With gusty winds blowing out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Thursday, we will see a high of 76 degrees with an overnight low of 51 degrees. We will see sunny skies with winds blowing from the south west at 10-15 mph.

Friday, we will see highs in the mid 70s with a high of 73 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We will have an overnight low of 36 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, we will see a high of 60 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a high of 58 degrees, with an overnight low of 35 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

