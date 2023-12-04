Warm Week Ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - What a beautiful day across all of Texoma today!! Temperatures today are cracking over 70 degrees across the board with the exception of north of the Red River. Regardless, wonderful weather to wrap up our weekend. Tomorrow will be nice too, but it will be a few degrees cooler. The morning will be cold per usual, but high temperatures tomorrow will be pleasant with a high in the low 60s. Our average high for this time of year is 58 degrees, but we’re going to be above average every single day. Temperatures will slowly build through the week until we peak at a whopping 76 degrees for our high on Thursday. That’s almost 20 degrees what we should be seeing for this time of the year. Thursday will also be in the 70s, but we’re watching for a cold front that could swing through Texoma, Thursday into Friday. As of now, rain chances are not present for this front due to a lack of moisture. There’s a chance to see some rain Sunday, but chances are low right now. Regardless, we’re looking at a great week in terms of weather!

