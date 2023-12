WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the Wichita County Corvette Association has donated $1,000 to Toys for Tots.

The donation was presented at the company’s annual Christmas party on Sunday night.

According to the Wichita Co. Corvette Association, they chose Toys for Tots as their children’s activity to support.

