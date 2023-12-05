Burkburnett church hosts Blue Christmas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Burkburnett pastor is hosting a Blue Christmas for those experiencing struggles during the holidays.

“Remembering a loss or suffering,” said Liz Talbert, Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church of Burkburnett.

A Blue Christmas service is meant to help those feeling the impact of a loss.

“This gives us an opportunity, to just what the coming of Christmas is. A time of hope and deliverance,” said Talbert.

Losing a job or being separated from their loved ones can be depressing. The service offers a welcoming space.

“It gives them a chance to a place where they know others in similar circumstances will be together instead of just the big joyous festive time that sometimes church brings at Christmas,” said Talbert.

For the past four years, the church has hosted a Blue Christmas service. It won’t have a sermon or cheerful music. Instead, the focus will be on bringing everyone together.

“We darken the sanctuary and take one candle, and as we take that candle’s flame along it, becomes a lighted space, and we can see that we’re each other’s light,” said Talbert.

