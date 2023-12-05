WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Michael Cummings and Joe Shaffer with the Greater Wichita Falls Fellowship of Christian Athletes joined us this morning on air to discuss the upcoming event to raise awareness about the FCA.

For this fundraiser FCA is partnering with Next Level Golf on both Thursday, December 7, and Friday, December 8 for a free indoor round of virtual golf. The format is scheduled to be two-person teams on the Augusta Golf Course, with multiple playing times.

You get to participate in the fun game while also learning about FCA. Be sure to come and support this local ministry.

You can register for the End of Year Simulator Golf Scramble & Fundraiser at wichitafallsfca.org or at gonextlevelgolf.com.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.