Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

End of Year Simulator Golf Scramble & Fundraiser

hosted by FCA and Next Level Golf
The end of the year fundraiser hosted by FCA and Next Level Golf will be on December 7 and 8. It is to help educate and raise funds for FCA next year.
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Michael Cummings and Joe Shaffer with the Greater Wichita Falls Fellowship of Christian Athletes joined us this morning on air to discuss the upcoming event to raise awareness about the FCA.

For this fundraiser FCA is partnering with Next Level Golf on both Thursday, December 7, and Friday, December 8 for a free indoor round of virtual golf. The format is scheduled to be two-person teams on the Augusta Golf Course, with multiple playing times.

You get to participate in the fun game while also learning about FCA. Be sure to come and support this local ministry.

You can register for the End of Year Simulator Golf Scramble & Fundraiser at wichitafallsfca.org or at gonextlevelgolf.com.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls bus involved in wreck
Substitute teachers speaking out about feeling unappreciated
Substitute teachers speaking out about feeling unappreciated
Burkburnett
Burkburnett church hosts Blue Christmas
Seymour 7 year old update
Scarlett Morrison’s family shares update on condition