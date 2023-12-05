Scarlett Morrison’s family shares update on condition

SEYMOUR, Texas (KAUZ) - A Seymour family was involved in a terrible wreck on Thanksgiving, sending all five of those members to the hospital and some airlifted.

That collision caused 7-year-old Scarlett to suffer from numerous injuries and desperate need of surgical procedures.

Scarlett’s family shared the progress since her procedure as the family still clings to hope.

Neurosurgeons at Cook Children’s Medical Center took a deeper look into Scarlett’s vertebras, 1 through 6, on November 29.

The family is now preparing for the 7-year-old’s third procedure.

Her grandmother Barbie Donnell says this process is a true waiting game.

“She’s not in stable condition, she not in bad condition,” Donnell explained.

Since the wreck on Thanksgiving, Scarlett was scheduled for many surgical procedures.

“She went in and had brain surgery which came out good. Then two days later, she had a severe spinal cord injury from the wreck and she had to have spinal cord surgery. Which consisted of a lot of IORs on her stomach” She explained.

With Scarlett recovering from last week’s surgery, her family remains hopeful.

“The progress we won’t know. I mean we hope that one day to feel her legs and we for sure hope she’ll be able to breathe on her own. She’s on a ventilator and it’s really starting to bother her when she comes through or gets out of sedation. We haven’t been able to lay her down completely because her heart stops and it starts right back on. It’s done it four times.” she explained.

Doctors informed Barbie to fix these issues, Scarlett will need at least one more procedure on December 6.

Surgeons will insert a feeding tube and perform tracheal resection.

“This is our next step, and after that, and when everything goes well with this next step then we will get to go to a more rehab floor hopefully.”

Barbie said under no circumstance will she leave Scarlett’s side.

“If I have to stay here for 6 months and I can take my baby home I’m not leaving this hospital which I haven’t left.” She said.

Barbie said with this difficult time, she and her family are happy to have the community to lean on.

She also wanted to thank the community for each prayer and generous donation.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.