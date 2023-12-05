Nice temperatures expected today 12/5/23 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day and can expect to see highs in the low to mid 60s. As we will see a high of 64 degrees. Winds will be calm blowing out of the north east at 10 mph. We are going to stay dry throughout the day today with an overnight low of a cold 33 degrees. Temperatures are going to warm up nicely throughout the day.

Wednesday we will see a high of 65 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 42 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies. With gusty winds blowing out of the south at 15-20 mph. Overall, we will have another day without rain and will have lots of sunshine.

Thursday, we will see a high of 74 degrees with an overnight low of 52 degrees. We will see sunny skies with winds blowing from the south west at 20-25 mph.

Friday, we will see highs in the upper 70s with a high of 76 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the south west at 15-20 mph. We will have an overnight low of 40 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, we will see a high of 52 degrees with partly cloudy skies. We will be much cooler as a cold front made it’s way through Friday night. We will see gusty winds blowing from the north west at 15-20 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 30s.

Sunday, we will see a high of 59 degrees, with an overnight low of 33 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds blowing out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Monday we will see a high of 61 degrees with an overnight low of 35 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

