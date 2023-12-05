Substitute teachers speaking out about feeling unappreciated

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In Nov. the Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees approved a bonus for all full-time employees with the district, and that did not include substitute teachers.

After finding themselves excluded from the bonuses some substitutes said they felt hurt and unappreciated.

“Everyone on your team should be included, you know, otherwise it’s like having a WFISD party and secretly not inviting the subs and saying, ‘Hey, we’ll see you Monday, and we appreciate you.’ You know that’s kind of, that’s hurtful. That doesn’t make us feel very appreciated and like we’re actually part of this team, this unit that we’re supposed to be,” WFISD Substitute teacher, Vanity Washington said.

Vanity Washington has been a substitute teacher in the WFISD for 16 years and is hoping she can bring some awareness to what substitutes are feeling, and possibly make things right.

“We didn’t receive the retention bonuses, and that was, that was a bit hurtful, and felt a little disrespectful and very unfair, and kind of unappreciative. You know, since we work for the WFISD. Apparently, it’s time to speak out, not only on my behalf but on behalf of all the substitute teachers in the district,” Washington said.

Rebecca Groves is also a current substitute for the WFISD, she retired from teaching after 33 years and has experience with just how essential substitutes are for teachers and students alike.

She added substitutes keep the school running by allowing teachers to take all the breaks they need.

“We need quality substitutes. I have known enough teachers that don’t go have surgery that they maybe need, they put it off until they can’t, until the summer time because they’re worried about their students. With accountability being there and being so high, it’s so very important and a substitute is just as important as a classroom teacher the parents,” Groves said.

WFISD has released a statement in response to Washington and Groves’s plan to speak at the WFISD Board meeting on Monday, Dec. 11 saying:

“WFISD appreciates the service of all district employees, including our substitute teachers. To show their appreciation, the Board of Trustees voted in November to provide a one-time retention bonus to all full-time staff members. While we are unable to extend the bonus to our substitute teachers since they are not considered full-time, we do recognize and appreciate their contribution to WFISD. We also recognize the flexibility and convenience that comes with their role. Being able to work for multiple districts and choose when to work allows them to have more control over their schedule, unlike full-time employees who must follow a specific set of guidelines.”

