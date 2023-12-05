WF Area Food Bank holding 12 Days of Christmas Challenge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be holding the 12 Day of Christmas Challenge during the month of December.

Those willing to take on the challenge can start at any point during the month.

The food bank wants to take as many donations as possible before the holidays, to help during their busiest time of the year.

The food bank loves seeing the area come together to help their neighbors.

“It really means so much to us. We live in a community that is so generous. Time and time again North Texas and specifically Wichita Falls has proven to us, that they are willing to step up and give whenever it’s needed, and to make sure that our neighbors who are in need can have a good holiday,” Zachary Graham, the Marking Director at the WFAFB said.

Below are the twelve days of the challenge:

Day 1: One jar of peanut butter

Day 2: Two loaves of bread

Day 3: Three boxes of cereal

Day 4: Four boxes of pasta

Day 5: Donation of $5

Day 6: Six bags of rice

Day 7: Seven cans of fruit

Day 8: Eight cans of soup

Day 9: Nine cans of tuna

Day 10: Donation of $10

Day 11: Eleven cans of beans

Day 12: Twelve Cans of vegetables

All donations can be brought to the food bank at 1230 Midwestern Parkway.

