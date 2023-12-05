Email City Guide
WF City Council discusses moving meeting times

By Spencer R. Smith and Blake Hill
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At the Wichita Falls City Council meeting held on Tuesday, December 5, Mayor Tim Short began discussing moving the city council meetings to 5:30 p.m. starting in February.

Mayor Short said he was approached by citizens of Wichita Falls who wanted the time to be changed to later in the day. He said it would allow more people to come out to council meetings.

The suggestion was ultimately disagreed upon by the majority of the council.

Councilor at Large Bobby Whiteley, District 1 Councilor Michael Smith, District 2 Councilor Larry Nelson, and District 3 Councilor Jeff Browning disagreed with the time change citing different reasons why the change would not be a good choice for the city.

Browning said he was completely against the idea. He said it would be unfair to city employees who would be required to work a longer day, with council meetings potentially going until midnight.

Smith said that early evening town hall meetings held in the past had low attendance, resulting in more staff being present than citizens.

District 5 Councilor Tom Taylor did not agree with the majority in this discussion, suggesting a trial period be adapted to see if the time change would be effective.

As of the writing of this article, this change has not been approved nor will affect any upcoming times of city council meetings.

District 4 Councilor Mike Battaglino was not present at this meeting.

