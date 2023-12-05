Email City Guide
Wichita Falls bus involved in wreck

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Around 6:20 p.m. on Monday evening, a Wichita Falls city bus was involved in a wreck.

The wreck ended in the parking lot of Stripes on Call Field, near Kemp Boulevard.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department said no one was injured, but the bus had to be towed away.

Both WFPD and WFFD responded to the scene. They said no other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Details on the cause of the wreck have not been released.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

