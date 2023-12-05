Windy and Warm for the End of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mild weather continues into Wednesday with sunshine and highs back in the 60s. An area of low pressure develops just east of the Rocky Mountains starting Thursday, creating gusty winds down our way for Thursday and Friday. These winds will be gusting out of the southwest with highs in the 70s both days. The storm center or area of low pressure, passed by to our north Friday night, sending a fairly strong front down our way. This front swings through late Friday night with gusty north winds behind it, making for a much cooler weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s with lows at night in the 20s and lower 30s. We should warm back up early next week with our next possible shot of rain by the middle of next week.

