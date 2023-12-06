Christ the King 6th annual Nativity display

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Marilyn Putoff and Marie Disselhorst joined us in the studio this morning in hopes of spreading the word on Christ the King Church’s Nativity Christmas display.

The displays will be in Iowa Park on 1008 North 1st street at the church on December 9th and 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both days.

Be sure to check out their 6th annual Nativity display featuring over 200 new displays of all kinds from all around the world. This event is free to attend with snacks and warm beverages, however, donations are being accepted.

For more information on the upcoming Nativity or about the church you can visit their Facebook page or website, at fwdioc.org.

