City Council approves deal for buying body cameras for the WFPD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Every uniformed officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department will now have a body camera, it follows a big purchase at the Dec. 5 city council meeting.

Almost $3 million is set to be spent over the next five years on cameras for the WFPD, including body cameras.

120 body-worn cameras are being bought for all officers $1.5 million was spent from the city’s expenditure funds, and the other $1.3 million will be paid out over the next five years.

“Whatever cases we may be working, if there’s evidence involved it’s captured on the video certainly we can use that and get that in place, but I think most of all, a lot of it is just our transparency and protection for our citizens and our officers,” WFPD Chief Manuel Borrego said.

This package will include 105 car cameras, four interview room cameras, and 120 body cams. It’s a move that has been years in the making.

“Body cams are a part of life safety, so we have to remember that. The health department needs it, the fire department needs it, also anyone with an accident that needs to have the body cams on there, we need that. It’s for everybody, not just for the policemen, not just for the citizens, it’s for everybody,” Wichita Falls District 2 Councilor Larry Nelson said.

Councilor Nelson has been passionate about getting body cameras for the police department ever since he ran for office, and now those efforts have come to fruition.

“During my election time that was one of the things I wanted, not only that but some other things that we’re getting into play, we just had to stay involved, and it just takes time. You can’t do it overnight, some things come pretty fast, but I just didn’t give up on it,” Councilor Nelson said.

The city plans to apply for other grants over the next several years to avoid adding to the yearly budget, and they already have the first payment in 2024 completely covered by federal grants.

The goal is to have the cameras here and installed by the summer of 2024, and once the equipment arrives, all uniformed officers will be assigned a camera for each shift.

“This is just a little more transparency, some things that our public felt that we should be offering also for our officers when they’re in the field. It’s got a purpose and we’re looking forward to getting those in place and getting them assigned to the officers,” Chief Borrego said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.