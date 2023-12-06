Email City Guide
Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycle holds 4th Annual Toy Drive

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Eddie Hills’s Fun Cycles is hosting its 4th Annual Toy Drive till Friday, December 15.

200 toys is their goal this year for the toy drive.

What makes this toy drive unique is that it works directly with Wichita Falls ISD.

When working with the school district, they work alongside the principals to help find the children in need.

Another unique aspect is that not only do they give a child a toy, but if they have siblings they also receive a toy as well.

Trey Sralla said he sees a smile on both sides, from people who donate and the children who receive the toy.

“It works both ways. The people that come and give you see the joy in their faces. They smile as they are giving, cause they know they are doing something good for the community, and when we go deliver those gifts. We don’t always engage with the families, sometimes we do, sometimes we don’t. but when we see those kids, they light up,” Sralla said.

They will be handing out the toys to the families on December 21 and December 23.

Below are the locations where you can drop off toy donations:

  • Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles is located at 401 N Scott in Wichita Falls.
  • Lone Star Muscle Cars is located at 7592 Seymour Highway in Wichita Falls.
  • MacTech Solutions is located at 4020 Rhea Rd #3B in Wichita Falls.

