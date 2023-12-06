Enhanced curriculum course ‘Amplify’ could possibly come to each WFISD elementary campus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A way to bring the big wide world to every elementary classroom in WFISD could be a reality after Christmas break.

This comes after the district seeks approval for implementing a new curriculum on each of the district’s campuses.

The pilot program started in March of this year, and by April teachers from Booker T. Washington, Kate Burgess, and Southern Hills Elementary got hands-on training in Region 9 and have been successful in teaching the course.

The district revealed they are determined to make sure each student is successful.

“The thing that’s driving us is the thing that always drives us, and that is to ensure that each student gets a high quality in Wichita Falls ISD.” Executive Director of School Administration for WFISD Debbie Dippery said.

One way to ensure that plan, WFISD and Region 9 to partner to show teachers the most efficient way to teach the courses.

“It provides our teachers with every conceivable piece of material and information they would need to provide excellent instruction in all of our classrooms.” She said.

Three of the district’s elementary schools are already using the new curriculum.

The new curriculum was originally a pilot program to see if the materials worked for the district.

By January, they hope to have this curriculum at all elementary schools.

It’s very intentional in that it is at the level of appropriate rigor for each grade level.” Dippery explained.

The courses include a wide range of topics ranging from the Aztec and Mayan to the structure of the human body.

“Many of our students from lower economic homes don’t have the opportunities to travel, to see and experience things that students with more economic support have. Because of the way the curriculum is designed, it gives them a window to the world that they wouldn’t otherwise have.” She explained.

Dippery said setting expectations at a young age will ensure each student excels even after graduation.

“We believe this great curriculum along with the great teachers we have in our district paired together can put our students at a higher level of academic achievement and leave us as they go out into the bigger world.” She said.

The board will make the decision of whether to bring the ‘Amplify’ curriculum to all elementary schools at the next board meeting on December 11.

