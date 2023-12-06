Email City Guide
Financial Partners discusses Affordable Care Act deadline

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kelly Fristoe with Financial Partners joined us in the studio to talk about the open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act takes place from November 1 through January 15, 2024.

Fristoe said during this period it’s important to update and renew your information.

More information can be found by contacting Financial Partners at (940) 322-6277.

