Interfaith Outreach Services reports an increase in clients this year

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Interfaith Outreach Services said it’s seen a lot of new faces this year, compared to last year.

Thanks to the generosity and donations of churches and daycares they can meet the needs of those who need help.

“Oh my God, what happened here how did this go from that?,” said Kris Gossom, executive director of Interfaith Outreach Services.

She said everyday workers are having a hard time paying for basic necessities

“A lot of folks don’t even have the access to get to a grocery store. The only place they can even go to get food is a convenience store that’s down the street,” said Gossom.

According to Gossom, people aren’t making the money they used to. That’s when they turn to Interfaith.

“They’re not getting full-time hours. They don’t have sick leave, they don’t have time off. If a child gets sick, they have to stay home with them. Businesses are not doing as well as they have in the past, and so they aren’t needing the employees that they have, so their hours get cut,” said Gossom.

The Interfaith Outreach Services has seen a 124 percent increase in new clients, this year versus last year. They’re coming in to get basic things like pasta sauce to make good hearty meals.

“So we try to keep it on hand we try to give it to people because we can make spaghetti, we can make lasagna, you can do lots of things with that, and we can give them ground meat to go with it. They can come every 30 days, and so we give them enough food. Each person in the family probably gets eight to ten pounds of food,” said Gossom.

Clients who rely on food also receive household products such as detergent, toilet paper, and more. the non-profit also provides other services to its clients. they can help with housing assistance, utilities, and equipment connection.

Interfaith Outreach Services is located at 1101 11th Street in Wichita Falls.

