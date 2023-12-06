Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Vernon College holds pet therapy event for finals week

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College hosted a pet therapy event for students as finals week began.

Petting a dog can help relieve stress, so they teamed up with the Humane Society of Wichita Falls and the Humane Society of Wilbarger County to bring in dogs to both campuses for finals week stress relief.

“It just gives the students something they can look forward to and it helps our animals. We can tell potential adopters how they did out here and also potentially attract some adopters for these animals who come here and fall in love with them,” Elizabeth Heineken, a vet tech at the Humane Society, said.

The goal of pet therapy sessions is to improve your social and emotional well-being.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Financial Partners discusses Affordable Care Act deadline
Financial Partners discusses Affordable Care Act deadline
Wichita Falls man arrested for stalking
Wichita Falls
Interfaith Outreach Services reports an increase in clients this year
Enhanced curriculum course ‘Amplify’ could possibly come to each WFISD elementary campus