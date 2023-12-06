Vernon College holds pet therapy event for finals week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College hosted a pet therapy event for students as finals week began.

Petting a dog can help relieve stress, so they teamed up with the Humane Society of Wichita Falls and the Humane Society of Wilbarger County to bring in dogs to both campuses for finals week stress relief.

“It just gives the students something they can look forward to and it helps our animals. We can tell potential adopters how they did out here and also potentially attract some adopters for these animals who come here and fall in love with them,” Elizabeth Heineken, a vet tech at the Humane Society, said.

The goal of pet therapy sessions is to improve your social and emotional well-being.

