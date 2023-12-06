Email City Guide
The warming trend continues 12/6 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day and can expect to see highs in the low to mid 60s. As we will see a high of 64 degrees. Winds will be gusty at times blowing out of the south at 10-20 mph. We are going to stay dry throughout the day today with an overnight low of a cold 42 degrees. Temperatures are going to warm up nicely throughout the next couple of days.

Thursday, we will see a high of 74 degrees with an overnight low of 53 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds blowing from the south west at 20-25 mph. We will remain dry as there is no rain forecasted.

Friday, we will see highs in the upper 70s with a high of 78 degrees. Winds will be blowing from the south west at 20-25 mph. We will have an overnight low of 40 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday, we will see a high of 55 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will be much cooler as a cold front made its way through Friday night. We will see gusty winds blowing from the north west at 20-30 mph. We will see overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday, we will see a high of 58 degrees, with an overnight low of 31 degrees. We will see sunny skies with winds blowing out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Monday we will see a high of 62 degrees with an overnight low of 35 degrees. We will see sunny skies with winds blowing light throughout the day.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 63 degrees. We can expect to see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain throughout the day. We will see overnight lows in the upper 30s with winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

