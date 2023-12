WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asked if you knew what meteorologists use hodographs for.

A. Forecast areas of likely fog

B. Measure Wind Shear

C. Analyze where fronts occur

The correct answer is B “Measure Wind Shear”.

